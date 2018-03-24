Students And Supporters March For Change After Mass Shootings

Following the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were left dead, the next generation has been mobilizing across the U.S. to demand stricter gun laws and for politicians to work to keep them safe in schools. The heart of the March For Our Lives rally was held in Washington, D.C., but supporters at nearly 800 marches worldwide walked in stride with the students of Parkland.

"We're going to make this a voting issue, we will get rid of these public servants that only serve the gun lobby. And we will save lives," said David Hogg, a Parkland survivor turned activist.

Below are images from the sister marches in New York and Washington, D.C.