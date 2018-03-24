Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Students And Supporters March For Change After Mass Shootings

Following the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were left dead, the next generation has been mobilizing across the U.S. to demand stricter gun laws and for politicians to work to keep them safe in schools. The heart of the March For Our Lives rally was held in Washington, D.C., but supporters at nearly 800 marches worldwide walked in stride with the students of Parkland.

"We're going to make this a voting issue, we will get rid of these public servants that only serve the gun lobby. And we will save lives," said David Hogg, a Parkland survivor turned activist.

Below are images from the sister marches in New York and Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators carry signs while walking on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Enough Is Enough," while gathering on Central Park West during the March For Our Lives in New York, U.S.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Demonstrators gather in Central Park New York. 

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Student demonstrators carry signs while walking on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.,

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Demonstrators listen to speeches on Pennsylvania Avenue as the U.S. Capitol building stands in the background during the March For Our Lives.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Demonstrators hold signs and chant on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Demonstrators gather on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Demonstrators hold signs while gathering on Central Park West in New York. 

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Demonstrators hold signs while gathering on 6th Avenue in New York.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Our Live And Future Matter Too," in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, left, and Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, right, gather with demonstrators near Central Park during the March For Our Lives in New York.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

A demonstrator embraces a child while listening to speeches on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

Young demonstrators stand over a sign that reads "Activism Knows No Age," on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg