Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures

This week, we witness Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overseeing his first policy-setting meeting and its first interest rate hike of 2018. Our photographers captured snowy scenes as the latest winter storm to hit Northeast U.S. halted more than 400 flights, closed government offices in Washington and knocked out power to more than 79,000 homes and businesses in New York and New Jersey. And we go to Cambridge Analytica—the data firm allegedly able to exploit information from Facebook users without their permission—as it suspended Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix after he was caught on camera boasting about the firm’s willingness to use bribes, entrapment with sex workers and other possibly illegal tactics to undermine political candidates.

Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica's chief executive officer, leaves the company's offices in London on March 20. Cambridge Analytica said it suspended Nix after the executive was caught on camera boasting about the firm’s willingness to use bribes, entrapment with sex workers and other possibly illegal tactics to undermine political candidates. Photographer: Chris J Ratcliffe/Bloomberg A forklift maneuvers among crates of rapeseed inside the Bayer CropScience AG processing facility in Monheim, Germany, on March 21. Bayer AG cleared a big hurdle for its $66 billion takeover of Monsanto Co., winning European Union approval for the deal after agreeing to bolster BASF SE by selling it seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture technology. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg Georg Schoeppl, chief financial officer of Austrian Federal Forestry AG, stands in a forest in Purkersdorf, Austria. Investments in agricultural land and forests in Europe have soared since the 2007 financial crisis as entrepreneurs, investors and wealthy families sought alternatives to volatile investments in shares or bonds. Photographer: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg A Jacob & Co. Astronomia Dragon luxury wristwatch on display during the opening day of the 2018 Baselworld luxury watch and jewelry fair in Basel, Switzerland. Swiss watch exports kicked off 2018 with the strongest growth in more than five years, buoyed by strong demand for high-end timepieces in Asia and a late-calendar appearance for the Chinese New Year. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg Norway’s President of Parliament Tone Troen (left), Prime Minister Erna Solberg (center), and Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen following an interview in Oslo on March 21. The top three positions in Solberg's cabinet are held by women. Photographer: Kyrre Lien/Bloomberg Vladimir Putin supporters celebrate near the Kremlin at a rally in Moscow on March 18. The Russian president cruised to a landslide victory in the country's presidential vote, extending his 18-year rule amid escalating confrontations with the West. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg A worker sweeps the floor in front of a furnace melting scrap metal at the Grupo Acerero SA steel processing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on steel and aluminum imports. He handed neighbors Canada and Mexico an olive branch by exempting them—as long as the U.S. gets what it wants in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley poses awaits a Bloomberg Television interview in London on March 21. Staley said he looks forward to hearing the thoughts of the bank's new activist investor, Edward Bramson, and said Barclays is in a position to return more cash to shareholders once legacy misconduct issues are resolved. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Workers prepare to attach a truck engine cooling module to a shipping rack at the Mahle Behr Charleston Inc. auto part facility in Charleston, South Carolina. Markit released manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures on March 22. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg People ride sleds below the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on March 21. A spring storm closed government offices in Washington and shut schools in New York. Photographer: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, listens during a press conference previewing the Senate Intelligence Committee's findings on Russian election meddling at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 20. The U.S. needs to do more—and quickly—to prevent a repeat of hacking into voting systems by Russians or others ahead of this year's midterm elections, the Senate Intelligence Committee warned. Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg Construction of the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development Project, part of the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia, is "in good shape" for startup in the first quarter of 2019, with an aim to achieve stable operations by the third quarter, according to Colin Wong, chief executive officer of Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corp. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg President Xi Jinping of China appears on a screen as he speaks at the closing of the First Session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 20. The message from the massive government shakeup completed Tuesday in Beijing is clear: Xi is just getting started. China's national parliament gave its rubber stamp of approval to a dizzying overhaul that will long reverberate through the world's second-largest economy. Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg Bahren Shaari, Bank of Singapore Ltd. chief executive officer, stands in Singapore. Bank of Singapore, the private bank of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., is looking to expand its family office business as the city-state rolls out the red carpet for wealthy investors. "We are seeing increasing demand for families moving into the next generation to set a proper structure in place to manage family wealth," Shaari said in an interview. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg A worker stands between shelves of products inside a warehouse of Bigbasket, an e-grocer operated by Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt, in Bengaluru, India. Bigbasket delivers such everyday cooking essentials as ghee, diced coconut and fragrant basmati rice, as well as 18,000 other items from bread to laundry detergent, to 8 million customers in 25 Indian cities. Last month, Bigbasket raised $300 million in an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-led round that valued the grocer at $950 million—just shy of unicorn status. Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on March 21. Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook. Policy makers continued to project a total of three increases this year. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Tourists dressed in kimonos take a selfie in the Higashi Chaya district of Kanazawa, Japan. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg Li Ka-shing, billionaire chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. waves as he leaves a news conference in Hong Kong on March 16. Li, a wartime refugee who once swept factory floors in Hong Kong, retired after a career that spanned more than half a century and amassed one of Asia's biggest fortunes, from building skyscrapers to selling soap. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg