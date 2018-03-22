Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures
This week, we witness Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overseeing his first policy-setting meeting and its first interest rate hike of 2018. Our photographers captured snowy scenes as the latest winter storm to hit Northeast U.S. halted more than 400 flights, closed government offices in Washington and knocked out power to more than 79,000 homes and businesses in New York and New Jersey. And we go to Cambridge Analytica—the data firm allegedly able to exploit information from Facebook users without their permission—as it suspended Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix after he was caught on camera boasting about the firm’s willingness to use bribes, entrapment with sex workers and other possibly illegal tactics to undermine political candidates.