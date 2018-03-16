Li Ka-shing: A Billionaire Retires

With an estimated fortune of about $34 billion, Li Ka-shing has been a fixture in Hong Kong as the city’s richest man for an entire generation. He spearheaded an era defined by a handful of swashbuckling Chinese immigrants who built large empires across Asia.

Li, the 89-year-old chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings, announced his retirement in Hong Kong on March 16. His elder son Victor, 53, will take over a conglomerate built by his father that touches the lives of practically everyone in the city.