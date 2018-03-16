Li Ka-shing: A Billionaire Retires

With an estimated fortune of about $34 billion, Li Ka-shing has been a fixture in Hong Kong as the city’s richest man for an entire generation. He spearheaded an era defined by a handful of swashbuckling Chinese immigrants who built large empires across Asia.
Li, the 89-year-old chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings, announced his retirement in Hong Kong on March 16. His elder son Victor, 53, will take over a conglomerate built by his father that touches the lives of practically everyone in the city.
Li Ka-shing arrives for a Bloomberg Television interview at his office in Hong Kong on June 16, 2016. For many, Li is the face of the changing fortunes of Hong Kong as the former colony's British elite gave way to Chinese dynasties.
Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
Li in 1975. His most symbolic coup as a businessman may have come in 1979, when he bought control of trading house Hutchison Whampoa from Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Li quietly negotiated with the bank, now called HSBC Holdings Plc, to buy Hutchison shares for less than half their book value. HSBC agreed and Li became the first person of Chinese origin to own one of the British-founded companies that had dominated the local economy since the colony's founding in 1841.
Source: South China Morning Post
Li at a land auction in Hong Kong in 1984. Over the years, Li’s business feats embodied the rise of the Chinese tycoon in Hong Kong. In the 1970s, he became the first Chinese to run a trading house in what was then still a British colony. In the 1980s and '90s, he made a series of investments in the mainland just as it was opening up to the world.
Li, left, with Run Run Shaw, the late Hong Kong media mogul and founder of the Shaw Brothers film studio, in 1988.
Li at a golf course in Hong Kong in 1992. Li maintains an intense schedule well into his 80s, saying in a 2016 Bloomberg interview that he works as many as 16 hours daily, seven days a week.
Li attends a launch ceremony for the Easy Pay System (EPS) in Hong Kong on June 13, 1995. Li developed solid, if stolid, companies that reach into everything from homes, supermarkets, drug stores and mobile phones, to office buildings and even the energy that powers them.
Li with then-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2003. Beyond China, Li was among the biggest investors in Britain and warned during a 2016 interview that Brexit would hurt the U.K. and all of Europe.
Photographer: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images
Striking dockworkers protest outside Li's company headquarters in Hong Kong in 2013. Li also symbolizes the wealth inequality in a city known for having the most unaffordable private housing in the world and where business is dominated by a handful of families.
Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg
"We call him 'Superman,' so you can imagine the weight of his words, which can hardly be matched by anyone in Hong Kong," said Alfred Lau, an analyst at Bocom International Holdings Co. in Hong Kong, in 2016. "This is a very important part, especially when you’re striking deals.'"
Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg
Li is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting with business leaders in Hong Kong on June 30, 2017. Li in 2016 brushed off criticism that he’d been pulling out of China. Calling Chinese state media reports of his wavering commitment, based on his selling properties in Shanghai to focus on investment overseas, "misguided," Li said he was committed to the world's second-biggest economy for the long term and had been since the late 1970s.
Photographer: Bobby Yip/Pool via Bloomberg
Li waves as he leaves a news conference in Hong Kong in 2016. Li was one of the first in the region to pledge a large portion—a third—of his wealth to philanthropic endeavors, a move he said he hopes others among the growing ranks of Asian billionaires would follow.
Photographer: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg
Li greets Carrie Lam, then a candidate for Hong Kong's chief executive, at a polling station for the chief executive election in Hong Kong on March 26, 2017. Li was a senior adviser to Beijing on the 1997 Hong Kong handover, served on the committee that drafted its proposed constitution and was on the body that chose Hong Kong's first post-colonial leader.
Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Li at the retirement announcement with elder son Victor, who takes over as chairman.
Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
Li looks out of his office window on June 16, 2016.
Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
"Li Ka-shing is one of those rare businessmen whose commercial instincts come close to genius," Chris Patten, Hong Kong's last colonial governor, wrote in 2016. "He has also managed to build a serious global company which will carry on his business legacy, though nothing can replace his entrepreneurial instincts."
Photographer: Calvin Sit/Bloomberg