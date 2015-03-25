It’s 5 O’Clock Everywhere: Los Angeles

For those on the East Coast who sighed when the first day of spring brought with it a fresh batch of snow, we take you to balmy Los Angeles, Calif., where 80-degree afternoons are the norm right now. Photographer Denise Crew criss-crossed the city in search of the most stylish men and women enjoying a sun-soaked happy hour. Her findings? The West Coast aesthetic may indeed be laid-back, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less considered. Cheers!