Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business
Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

It’s 5 O’Clock Everywhere: Los Angeles

For those on the East Coast who sighed when the first day of spring brought with it a fresh batch of snow, we take you to balmy Los Angeles, Calif., where 80-degree afternoons are the norm right now. Photographer Denise Crew criss-crossed the city in search of the most stylish men and women enjoying a sun-soaked happy hour. Her findings? The West Coast aesthetic may indeed be laid-back, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less considered. Cheers!
By
Jeremy Allen
John
John

Where: The Hart and the Hunter, Mid-City | Wearing: McMarden blazer and pants, Tom Ford glasses, Nike Flyknit Racer shoes, Han Cholo ring | Drink of Choice: Bourbon (neat in the winter and with a big rock in the warmer months)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Dane and Josie
Dane and Josie

Where: Pattern Bar, Downtown | Wearing: (L) Vintage '80s dress, Converse shoes; (R) Acne dress, vintage shoes, Pamela Love necklace | Drinks of Choice: Whiskey and the Karan (reposado tequila, raspberries, lime, cucumber, agave)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Athena and Jordan | Veronica and Peter
Athena and Jordan | Veronica and Peter

LEFT— Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: (L) Vintage dress, Massimo Dutti boots, vintage hat; (R) AllSaints jean jacket and shirt, Guess pants, Aldo shoes, Kenneth Cole watch | Drinks of Choice: Mixed Blessings (pisco, tequila, rosé, raw honey, sea salt) and mint julep       RIGHT— Where: Figaro Bistrot, Los Feliz | Wearing: (L) vintage Harley Davidson t-shirt, vintage Levi's cutoffs, Forever 21 sandals, vintage Coach purse, Topshop sunglasses; (R) vintage Western shirt | Drinks of Choice: dirty martini and mint julep

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Winston
Winston

Where: Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, Downtown | Wearing: Rife/after/denim shirt, Levi's 501 jeans, Millburn shoes, Ray-Ban glasses | Drink of Choice: Rye Manhattan with a Luxardo cherry

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Ravid and Iliana
Ravid and Iliana

Where: Cafe Stella, Silver Lake | Wearing: (L) Petro Zillia top, Antonio Barragan tank, Mother jeans, Topshop boots; (R) Iliana de Boisblanc for Antonio Barragan cape and crop top, vintage cargo pants, Marc Jacobs shoes, Jacqueline Rose necklace, vintage rings and bracelets | Drink of Choice: Redbreast whiskey

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Caryl and Shannon
Caryl and Shannon

Where: Stir Market, Mid-City | Wearing: (L) Vintage cardigan, NYDJ jeans, Aldo booties, BCBG bangles; (R) Painted Threads sweater, Uniqlo jeans, Mossimo boots | Drink of Choice: Rosé

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Eugene
Eugene

Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: J.Crew shirt, Warby Parker glasses | Drink of Choice: The Last Word (gin, lime, Maraschino, green Chartreuse)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Jessica and Mary
Jessica and Mary

Where: Stir Market, Mid-City | Wearing: (L) Everlane top, Citizens of Humanity jeans, Whispered Secrets necklace, Erin Jane Designs bracelet; (R) Forever 21 top, Target leggings | Drinks of Choice: Rosé

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Courtney
Courtney

Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: Sinclair jean jacket, J. Crew dress, Clemmie Watson earrings and necklace | Drink of Choice: Mixed Blessings (pisco, tequila, rosé, raw honey, sea salt)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Nicole, Chris, and Chrysten
Nicole, Chris, and Chrysten

Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: (L) Lucky Brand jacket, Express top, Akira skirt; (M) 3rd & Army shirt; (R) I. Ogan dress, Free People necklace | Drinks of Choice: French 75 and Eastside (gin, lime, mint, fresh cucumber)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Deborah
Deborah

Where: Cafe Stella, Silver Lake | Wearing: A.L.C. leather jacket, Topshop shirt, vintage Versace sunglasses | Drink of Choice: Margarita

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Jared
Jared

Where: The Hart and the Hunter, Mid-City | Wearing: Vintage Wrangler shirt | Drink of Choice: Sparkling rosé

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Natalie
Natalie

Where: Cafe Stella, Silver Lake | Wearing: (R) Doma leather jacket | Drink of Choice: Redbreast whiskey

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Clemmie
Clemmie

Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: Noisy May shirt, Clemmie Watson necklace, vintage Fendi watch, vintage ring | Drink of Choice: Buffalo Soldier

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Brian and Parker
Brian and Parker

Where: Stir Market, Mid-City | Wearing: (L) Penguin shirt, Uniqlo jeans, Topman shoes;  (R) H&M jacket and shirt, Theory pants, Nice Laundry socks, Ecco shoes | Drinks of Choice: Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business

Carolyn
Carolyn

Where: Harlowe, West Hollywood | Wearing: Bernie Dexter dress | Drink of Choice: Clementine (vodka, Aperol, agave, lemon, mandarin)

Photographer: Denise Crew/Bloomberg Business