It’s 5 O’Clock Everywhere: Los Angeles

LEFT— Where: Alcove, Los Feliz | Wearing: (L) Vintage dress, Massimo Dutti boots, vintage hat; (R) AllSaints jean jacket and shirt, Guess pants, Aldo shoes, Kenneth Cole watch | Drinks of Choice: Mixed Blessings (pisco, tequila, rosé, raw honey, sea salt) and mint julep RIGHT— Where: Figaro Bistrot, Los Feliz | Wearing: (L) vintage Harley Davidson t-shirt, vintage Levi's cutoffs, Forever 21 sandals, vintage Coach purse, Topshop sunglasses; (R) vintage Western shirt | Drinks of Choice: dirty martini and mint julep