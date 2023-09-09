We’re a week into September — the period after Labor Day during which workers are supposed to resume “normal” schedules after summer vacations. This year, more than any since the start of the pandemic, that’s meant a return to the physical office.

The long march back to the office has reached its end of summer crescendo.

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal

Get in Touch

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch

Up Next

The Return to Office, Investors Are Frustrated With China: A Week of Big Take