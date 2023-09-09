The Return to Office, Investors Are Frustrated With China: A Week of Big Take
The long march back to the office has reached its end of summer crescendo.
We’re a week into September — the period after Labor Day during which workers are supposed to resume “normal” schedules after summer vacations. This year, more than any since the start of the pandemic, that’s meant a return to the physical office.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
The Return to Office, Investors Are Frustrated With China: A Week of Big Take