Wall Street Week: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do. Or Maybe Not

Wall Street Week newsletter

This week we get a primer from Larry Culp on how to turn around an American icon and a sobering read on AI from historian Niall Ferguson and the man who co-founded DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman.

When Larry Culp took over as General Electric Co.’s chief executive officer in 2018, things weren't looking so good. Once the most valuable company in the world, GE had seen its market cap shrivel about 90% to just over $65 billion. It carried a crushing $140 billion debt load.