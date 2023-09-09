Newsletter

Wall Street Week: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do. Or Maybe Not

GE’s Larry Culp shrinks the company — as well as a crushing debt burden

Jet engines remain a crown-jewel product line of the slimmed down General Electric Co.

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
By

Welcome to the Wall Street Week newsletter, giving you some investing food for thought from our conversations with some of the best minds on Global Wall Street. This week we get a primer from Larry Culp on how to turn around an American icon and a sobering read on AI from historian Niall Ferguson and the man who co-founded DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman. If you're not yet a subscriber, sign up here for this newsletter and for daily markets analysis from Bloomberg Surveillance.

When Larry Culp took over as General Electric Co.’s chief executive officer in 2018, things weren't looking so good. Once the most valuable company in the world, GE had seen its market cap shrivel about 90% to just over $65 billion. It carried a crushing $140 billion debt load.

