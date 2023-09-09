Your Weekend Reading: With Xi Absent, Biden Looks to Make G-20 His Own

No single issue is likely to dominate the Group of 20 meeting this weekend in India–except perhaps India itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees the moment as symbolic of the nation’s rising profile as it aspires to become the fulcrum between Washington and Beijing. As such, Modi is raising his voice as a representative of “Global South,” asking rich nations to scale back demands that the developing world slash greenhouse gas emissions. At the summit, there is to be a commitment by members to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, but likely with the usual vague language that winks at the continued widespread burning of fossil fuels.

While Modi may be having his moment hosting G-20 leaders, someone else will be looking to take advantage of who isn’t there. For US President Joe Biden, the absence of China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin is an opportunity to make fresh inroads with countries both have courted—like Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia (not to mention India). Central to that effort is a push to boost the funding and scope of the World Bank and other development banks—at the expense of China’s state-backed lending. Still, issues surrounding Russia and China will hang heavy over the gathering. Russia’s war on Ukraine remains a key focus and China has raised the issue of improved access to advanced semiconductors. China's absence and heightened tension over its shared border with India has threatened consensus on a communique, but a text appeared to be shaping up warning that “cascading crises” pose challenges to long-term economic growth. Nevertheless, Xi’s choice to skip such a critical global gathering underscores a world ever-more divided. “That makes engagement much harder,” Karishma Vaswani writes in Bloomberg Opinion, “at a time when we need it more than ever.”