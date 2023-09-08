Biden’s Latest Political Headache Coming From Big City Democrats
This is Washington Edition, the newsletter about money, power and politics in the nation’s capital. Today, White House reporter Jordan Fabian looks at the pushback to President Biden’s border policies from Democratic strongholds like New York, and what that means for 2024. Sign up here and follow us at @bpolitics. Email our editors here.
Republicans for years have used immigration as a political battering ram against President Joe Biden. Now, criticism is coming from within his own party.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Biden’s Latest Political Headache Coming From Big City Democrats