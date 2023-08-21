NewsletterPrognosis

Bad News for One of the World’s Lowest Birthrates: Prognosis

Demonstrators hold up signs during the Women's Day march in Tokyo earlier this year. More and more, the country’s women are choosing to not have children.

Hi, it’s Kanoko in Tokyo. Last week we found out that more than 40% of young Japanese women might never have children. But before we get to that...

Here in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper has reported that a government research group is set to publish a surprising new estimate: 42% of Japanese women turning 18 this year may end up never having children. That’s as many as one in every 2.4 women.

