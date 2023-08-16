Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. European gas futures spike again, US financial giants face fresh China scrutiny and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund rebounds. Here’s what people are talking about.

European natural gas futures spiked for the second time in less than a week, with market tensions running high over the possibility of labor strikes in Australia that could severely tighten the global market. Discussions on Tuesday between union officials and Woodside Energy, one of the two companies operating the affected liquefied natural gas facilities, yielded no firm outcome to the dispute. Traders are closely monitoring the talks for any sign of resolution — or a timetable if the strikes move forward — as the work stoppage threatens to disrupt as much as 10% of global LNG supplies. While Europe rarely buys Australian gas, it would need to compete with Asia for a limited amount of cargoes, with the winter heating season starting in less than two months.