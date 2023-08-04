Xi May Give Work From Home a Break for BRICS
The pandemic is over, but Chinese President Xi Jinping still isn’t really traveling. Instead, he’s making foreign leaders come to him.
Xi has left China for only two days and hosted dignitaries from 36 nations since January. That flurry of domestic diplomacy sounds substantial after his years-long Covid isolation, but it’s actually a decline compared to pre-pandemic engagements when he hosted an average of 48 dignitaries by this point in the year from 2013 to 2019.
