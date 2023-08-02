Paul Taubman’s PJT to Double Down on Hiring Amid Deals Slump

Hello, Sonali Basak here recapping my rare television interview with Paul Taubman, whose M&A advisory boutique is having one of its best years ever. We also breakdown Arm’s potential IPO valuation and the ouster of RB Global’s CEO.



Today's top stories

PJT Partners, the firm founded about eight years ago by Paul Taubman, had record revenue in the first half. The firm was buoyed in part by its restructuring business, which has been busy working with companies overhauling their capital structures as they grapple with higher interest rates.