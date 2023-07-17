Saudi Wealth Fund Unfazed by $11 Billion Loss
Saudi Arabia’s appetite for dealmaking isn’t showing any signs of slowing even after its sovereign wealth fund took an $11 billion loss on its investments last year.
The Public Investment Fund, which manages about $778 billion in assets, is considering buying another top football club in Europe to add to its growing list of sporting deals, which include the acquisition of Newcastle United FC and the merger of its upstart LIV Golf tournament with the PGA Tour.