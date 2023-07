Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

The EU’s Green Deal faces arguably its stiffest test yet today. In what’s likely to be a knife-edge decision, lawmakers in Strasbourg will vote on the Nature Restoration Law, which aims to re-wild a fifth of land and sea. It risks becoming the first to fail of dozens of climate and environmental laws under the goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. The center-right European People’s Party is leading the opposition on grounds it could undermine food security and stoke inflation. Others accuse them of scaremongering ahead of elections next year. But what does the law really mean in practical terms? Click here to join us on a journey 100 kilometers east of Brussels to Europe’s largest river restoration project — a tranquil oasis that provides a glimpse into how the continent can reconcile tensions between farmers, industry and environmentalists.