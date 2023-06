An outhouse from rural Finland may be an unlikely sight at the Venice Architecture Biennale, but it’s one model for redesigning the modern toilet for a drier future: Instead of relying on running water to flush, the Huussi turns waste into compost inside a hay-filled container — with plenty of wood chips to neutralize the odor.

This design and others — including a vacuum toilet like the ones in airplanes, which can use 20 times less water than traditional models — reflect a need to adopt more sustainable toilet practices in a world where up to 5 billion people could be facing water shortages by 2050, Feargus O’Sullivan reports. Today on CityLab: There Are Better Ways to Build a Toilet