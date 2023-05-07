Are Stem-Cell Therapies Real Science or Pseudoscience?

Hi folks, it’s Kristen in New York. A reader wonders if her doctor’s recommendation for a cutting-edge therapy was maybe a little pseudoscience-y. But first...

Is regenerative medicine considered more of a voodoo science than a true health-care option? My doctor recommended it for hip pain. It would cost $4,000 and would not be covered by insurance. For me, that’s a lot of money for no guarantee. -Jill, Austin, Texas



Not so long ago, I had a similar experience. For a few years now, I’ve suffered from plantar fasciitis, a common ailment in which the tissue in the arch of your foot becomes inflamed. It’s both extremely irritating and difficult to treat. A podiatrist recommended a form of regenerative therapy called platelet rich plasma. He all but guaranteed me it would work. But most studies I found on the subject were small, and only measured short-term effects. It didn’t seem like a guarantee at all.