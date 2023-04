Donald Trump is the only president in America’s 247-year history to have been impeached twice. On Tuesday, he came the only former president to be prosecuted. The Republican surrendered to New York state authorities in lower Manhattan and was arrested and arraigned on a 34-count felony indictment. The grand jury’s charges are tied to the alleged falsification of business records covering payoffs made to suppress negative information about Trump in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty, and could face trial as early as January. The 76-year-old didn’t speak to the scores of journalists gathered outside his Fifth Avenue building or the courthouse, and predictions of massive demonstrations on his behalf fell flat. And the New York prosecution may end up being the least of Trump’s worries: While his 2024 campaign has used the case to rally support, he faces the possibility of more serious charges in Washington and Atlanta. Georgia authorities and a Justice Department Special Counsel are probing his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the deadly 2021 attack on the US Capitol and his handling of highly classified documents. But for now at least, Trump is another criminal defendant in New York City’s courts. In a press conference after the arraignment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to place the case in context. While describing the alleged payoffs as a so-called catch-and-kill scheme, the purpose, Bragg said, was to “coverup crimes related to the 2016 election.”