China deepens crackdown on bankers. Taiwan defends president’s US visit. The four-day work week gains ground in Australia. Here’s what you need to know today.

Chinese authorities warned the nation’s top banking executives that a corruption crackdown on the $60 trillion industry is far from over, as they announced a probe into the most senior state banker in nearly two decades. Executives from at least six state owned banks were summoned by regulators to discuss a probe into Bank of China’s former Chairman Liu Liange, who is suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law.” Regulators said the bankers should draw lessons from Liu and strengthen self discipline, sources said. At least 20 financial executives have been probed since late February.