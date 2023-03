Welcome to The Brink. I'm Amelia Pollard, a reporter in New York, where we're delving into the unraveling of Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank. After that, my colleagues Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Saikat Das in Mumbai will tell us about Adani Group's worldwide tour to regain investors’ confidence. We'll also have the latest on the troubles of French retailer Casino. Follow this link to subscribe. Send us feedback and tips at apollard18@bloomberg.net or Tweet/DM to @ameliajpollard.