Cleary Lawyer Trio Talks About How to Get Deals Past the Feds

Hi, it’s Michelle Davis in New York, sharing a chat with a trio of lawyers in a tough antitrust world. Elsewhere, meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen makes move in Nordstrom and FirstEnergy sells a stake for $3.5 billion.



Today's top stories

It’s hard to get too far in any conversation about M&A without hearing about the tough antitrust environment. And by at least one metric, anti-monopoly cops in the US have gotten more aggressive: the Justice Department and the FTC sued to block 10 deals last year, a record, according to data compiled by law firm Dechert.