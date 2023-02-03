CityLab Daily: Why These Cities Are Limiting Traffic Stops

In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, calls to limit how often police pull over cars for minor offenses have gotten louder. Now, some cities are taking steps to deter police from pulling drivers over for minor violations like just-expired documents and dangling air fresheners.

Last year, Philadelphia became the first city to make eight low-level offenses insufficient cause for pulling someone over. City data showed that traffic stops were not only invasive, but they were also largely ineffective at keeping guns and drugs off the streets. Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the state of Virginia have since implemented similar policies. But the changes haven’t come without pushback from law enforcement, writes Sarah Holder. Today on CityLab: These Cities Are Limiting Traffic Stops for Minor Offenses