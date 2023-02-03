Workforce Woes: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

As the dust settles on yesterday’s 10th interest rate hike by the Bank of England, its top brass have been touring the broadcast studios: Whilst we’re clearly nearing the end of the rate hiking cycle, the BOE is reluctant to declare victory.
Aside from the question of whether or not more hikes are on the horizon, the story is pretty clear: A large part of the problem is the UK’s labor supply. Bloomberg’s Phil Aldrick suggests the key to getting Britain working again is probably… to get Britain working again.