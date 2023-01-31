Macron Pension Reforms Face Test Amid More Mass Strikes

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.
French labor unions are leading more mass strikes and protests today against raising the retirement age in a key test of the momentum driving defiance to President Macron’s signature economic reform. Macron faced the biggest protests of his time as president on Jan. 19 when the country’s usually fragmented unions united to bring more than 1.1 million people onto the streets. Polls carried out since suggest opposition is swelling and growing numbers are ready to join the protests. But Macron has pledged to see his program through, and backing down would endanger a fundamental part of the president’s strategy to steady France’s deficit-ridden finances and improve the economy.