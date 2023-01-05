The GOP’s New Leader Isn’t in Washington. He’s in Florida

As the Republican Party figures out its own identity after former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deftly charted a path to national prominence — teeing up a potential presidential run. He attacks “woke” corporate America with ease (remember Disney and the “Don’t Say Gay” bill?) and zings liberals routinely. He’s studied and embraced the populist fervor that Trump reoriented the GOP towards. DeSantis’s success in Florida offers a glimpse of what successful post-Trump Republican politics might look like.