Xi’s Message to Albanese

• China-Australia ties

• Superannuation funds ready for 2023

• Renewable grid upgrade

Bilateral ties. Hot on the heels of Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s trip to Beijing to meet her counterpart Wang Yi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Anthony Albanese, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations. Wong says she raised the cases of two Australians held in China, Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, during her visit.



Super funds. It’s been a rough year for investors, with superannuation funds suffering their worst year of returns since the global financial crisis. Our piece looks at how they’re positioned for 2023.



Power play. The federal and New South Wales governments will spend A$7.8 billion on new electricity transmission to support more renewable power. The funding will plug eight new renewable energy zones into the power grid across New South Wales.



New Zealand emissions. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says levies on greenhouse gases from the nation’s farms will be set at the lowest possible level, so as not to overburden primary producers.