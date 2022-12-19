Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Elon Musk's Twitter poll, China's low Covid deaths and giant hedge funds win big. — Kristine Aquino
Twitter users voted for Elon Musk to step down from his role as head of the social platform in a poll the billionaire entrepreneur said he would respect. About 58% of the 17.5 million votes cast were in favor of Musk stepping back from the leadership role. If Musk heeds the results, it would mark the end of 53 chaotic days at the helm, which has involved dismissing top executives, eliminating roughly half of its employees and spooking advertisers.