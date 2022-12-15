CityLab Daily: Advocates Say Police, Tech Company Flout Privacy Policy in NYC

ShotSpotter is a police technology company that relies on an array of sensors placed on buildings and other city fixtures to “listen” for gunshots and transmit the information to police officers. They’re meant to speed police response and help solve unreported gun crimes – but they’ve also been the subject of civil rights concerns over their utility and potential for unintended harm. One chief concern: If police knew where the devices were placed, they could improperly use the always-on microphones to pick up conversations.

Both the company and the New York Police Department have put up guardrails meant to prevent this possibility. Shotspotter has a policy of keeping exact sensor locations secret from police, and the NYPD’s own guidelines prevent its officers from knowing where they’re placed. But internal emails obtained by the Legal Aid Society and reviewed by Bloomberg CityLab call into question how those policies were followed in at least one New York neighborhood. Sarah Holder and Fola Akinnibi report today on CityLab: ShotSpotter Coordination With NYPD May Flout Privacy Policy, Advocates Say