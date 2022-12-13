CityLab Daily: Could Tiny Cars Be the Next Big Thing for US Cities?

Drivers globally are catching onto the promise of electric miniature cars. Compact and zippy, they’re already widespread in East Asia and gaining popularity in Europe. The US could be next — and if so, the invasion should be welcomed, contributor David Zipper argues in a new perspective.
Significantly lighter than the typical automobile, with top speeds between 20 and 70 miles per hour, minicars tend to be less perilous to pedestrians. They also eat up less energy than full-sized electric vehicles, relying on smaller batteries that require less lithium, cobalt and nickel — essential minerals whose shortages have hobbled EV manufacturing. Yet the benefits of tiny cars will remain untapped in the US unless they can be used legally and safely across jurisdictions, with regulations and fast roadways being among the biggest hurdles for adoption, Zipper writes. Today on CityLab: Tiny Cars, Big Opportunity