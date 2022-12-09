What We Got Wrong in 2022: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

I hope you know by now that the Bloomberg team is a pretty perspicacious crowd. Even so, the best commentary is also able to admit what it got wrong, right? So, in that spirit The Readout has this week asked colleagues what, this time 12 months ago, they did not see coming.

After the upheaval of how 2021 ended for me, I really did not foresee returning, even in part, to a newsroom. The only reason I did was down to the vision (and persuasion) of my dear editors John Micklethwait and David Merritt.