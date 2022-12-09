Wall Street Trio's Bite-Size Guide to German M&A in 2023

Hi, it’s Eyk Henning in Frankfurt. Today, I’m rounding up the views from BofA, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on what factors might spur an M&A recovery in my homeland. Elsewhere, the FTC isn’t playing games.
Today's top stories
German deal values have fallen 37% this year to about $170 billion, Bloomberg data show—steeper than the broader drop off in global M&A. I’ve been catching up with some of the major M&A banks in Germany to get a sense of where they see a rebound coming from. Here are five takeaways from those conversations: