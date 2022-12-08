Ukraine’s Citizens Emerge From the Darkness

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.
Ukrainians have been no strangers to hardship over the past century, but their resilience and solidarity in the face of Russian bombardment have endured in a war that started at the tail end of last winter. Here’s how citizens are grappling with power and heating outages as Vladimir Putin’s latest assault triggers blackouts across the country. Russia’s president is also escalating his rhetoric — stopping short of pledging not to use nuclear weapons first in a conflict, saying Russia’s arsenal is a “deterrent factor” in conflicts. It all bodes for a long winter ahead. Meanwhile, the Group of Seven’s oil price cap is seen as no gamechanger, while the commission proposed sanctioning Russia’s access to drones — and the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine to Russia.