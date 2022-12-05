Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China eases Covid testing, Saudi eyes Credit Suisse and investors brace for corporate defaults.
Chinese authorities eased Covid testing requirements across major cities over the weekend. The financial hub of Shanghai scrapped PCR testing requirements to enter outdoor public venues such as parks or use public transportation starting Monday. Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., dropped obligations to enter most public venues including offices and supermarkets. Chinese stocks rallied, while the yuan strengthened past the key 7-per-dollar level as a result.