Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

A Covid-19 testing booth in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Government officials over the past week signaled a transition away from the harshest Covid containment measures, which have weighed on the economy and prompted thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets to voice their anger.
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China eases Covid testing, Saudi eyes Credit Suisse and investors brace for corporate defaults. 

Chinese authorities eased Covid testing requirements across major cities over the weekend. The financial hub of Shanghai scrapped PCR testing requirements to enter outdoor public venues such as parks or use public transportation starting Monday. Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., dropped obligations to enter most public venues including offices and supermarkets. Chinese stocks rallied, while the yuan strengthened past the key 7-per-dollar level as a result. 

