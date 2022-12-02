Halting HIV Transmission During Pregnancy

Hi, it’s Janice in Johannesburg. The global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has jeopardized gains in many other areas of health care. Women’s health and childhood well-being are no exception. But first...

In the search for an HIV vaccine, a shot has been trialed that almost erases the chances of contracting the virus through sex. Getting it tested in pregnant and breastfeeding woman is the next hurdle.



As the world commemorated World AIDS Day this week and took stock of how the Covid-19 pandemic has weakened Africa’s already-stretched health services, finding a way to offer exactly this group of woman an anti-HIV injection is key to reducing spread of the virus that causes the auto-immune disease AIDS.