Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Another signal from Jerome Powell, mysterious hole in FTX’s balance sheet and a new phase in China’s fight against Covid. Here’s what people are talking about.
Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate increases in December, while stressing borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation. His comments, in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution in Washington, likely cement expectations for the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 basis points when they meet Dec. 13-14. Meanwhile, the Fed’s Beige Book regional economic survey, released on the same day, shows the US economy grew only slightly through late November, with businesses reporting that high inflation and rising interest rates clouded their view of the economic outlook.