Europe Races Against the Clock on Oil

Europe is in a race against time to impose a price cap on Russian oil. Diplomats from the EU’s 27 member states are still haggling over the price at which to cap Russian crude exports and have just a few days to go before sanctions — which look much more restrictive — kick in on Monday. Countries are discussing a level of $60 a barrel to help secure agreement, amid pressure by Poland and Baltic nations to go further than the $62 floated earlier this week. They’re also locked in a battle against the market, with Russian oil tumbling well below the level proposed for the cap. Those ingredients are set to make for a fierce debate over the coming days, the result of which could determine just how successful the measure is in hurting Moscow.