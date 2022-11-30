Tories, Turkeys and Tough Times Ahead: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

First they came for the humble omelette (see The Readout last week!) and now it’s not just the turkeys for this Christmas in jeopardy but also next year’s: “The damage has been done. Almost half of free-range birds for Christmas have been culled or died as a result of [bird flu],” says Bloomberg’s enviably titled Food Czar Agnieska de Sousa. “Next year is looking even worse.”
I’m no turkey fan so can cope with this, but there’s more. Bloomberg’s Katie Linsell reports on stats showing prices rising at a 7.4% pace in November — the fastest rate since 2005, when Tony Blair was PM and (Is This the Way to) Amarillo was blaring out of our radios.