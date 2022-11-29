Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China eases restrictions in iPhone city. US-listed Chinese stocks set for their best month ever. HSBC sells its Canadian banks. Here’s what you need to know today.
Hours after lifting Covid lockdown restrictions in the Chinese city dominated by Apple’s largest manufacturer, authorities once again shut down hundreds of buildings. China said late Tuesday it was lifting a lockdown of Zhengzhou put in place five days ago as Covid cases climbed, but then issued a lengthy list of buildings that would be declared high risk and would continue to be subject to curbs. The move came after China’s top health officials reinforced an order for local cadres to avoid excessive curbs to contain the virus, following weekend protests. China has vowed to bolster vaccination among senior citizens, a move regarded by health experts as crucial to reopening.