CityLab Daily: How Pandemic Aid Is Boosting a Seattle-Area Tribe

Over the last few decades, the town of Suquamish — which makes up about half of the Port Madison Indian Reservation near Seattle — has experienced an economic revival. But a new issue has emerged: a lack of affordable housing. “The darned thing is, we’ve been priced off our own land,” said Scott Crowell, a member of the Suquamish Tribe.
The American Rescue Plan may offer a solution. With some $20 billion allocated to hundreds of tribal nations in 2021, the funding is poised to help transform Native communities nationally. The Suquamish Tribe plans to use most of its share to expand affordable housing, as part of an effort to keep tribal members together as the community undergoes a cultural and economic rebirth, Amy Yee reports. Today on CityLab: Seattle-Area Tribe Tries to Fight Reservation Gentrification