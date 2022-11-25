CityLab Daily: Lessons From Jakarta’s Quake-Proof Skyscraper

When a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, killing hundreds as buildings collapsed, even Jakarta — located some three hours away — felt its force. But as office workers in the capital city rushed into the streets, those in the 51-story Menara Astra tower stayed put. The building is the first in the country to be protected against seismic events by a belt-truss system long adopted by other quake-prone nations like Japan and the US.

The design involves linking the core walls and perimeter frames to reduce vibration and displacement in the building. For Indonesia, which sits along the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire,” it offers a blueprint for how cities can better fortify skyscrapers against future disasters, Faris Mokhtar reports. Today on CityLab: A Skyscraper in Jakarta Offers Lessons for Quake-Prone Indonesia