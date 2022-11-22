Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Genesis is struggling to raise cash following FTX’s collapse, Carl Icahn is betting against GameStop and apparently OPEC+ is not increasing oil production. Here’s what people are talking about.

Digital-asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit and it’s warning potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts fail, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Genesis has spent the past several days seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, which included talks over a potential investment from crypto exchange Binance. The rush for funding was precipitated by a liquidity crunch at the lender after the sudden collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, it turns out that Bain & Co. was among consulting firms that helped conduct due diligence for Tiger Global’s investment in now-defunct crypto exchange FTX.