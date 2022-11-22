EU Trade Jostling Returns With US Tensions

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

A spat between Europe and the US over the impact of green subsidies on European industry is bringing trade diplomacy back into focus. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a dinner with top European business leaders last night, where he was due to urge them to pick Europe over the US for investment, as he tries to counter the lure of the US’s Inflation Reduction Act and its renewable-energy subsidies. It’s an issue EU trade ministers will continue to discuss on Friday in Brussels, after some member states raised concerns on the impact it could have on industry, and the Commission warned of potential retaliation. But elsewhere, the US and EU are aiming to work together to counter what they call non-market policies, including in China, according to a draft statement ahead of high-level talks due in Washington next month.