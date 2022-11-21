Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. The return of Covid curbs in China stoked fears in markets, Macron is angry at Russia and Sunak denied talk of new deal with EU. Here’s what people are talking about.

A city near Beijing that was rumored to be a test case for China dispensing with all virus restrictions has suspended schools, locked down universities and asked residents to stay at home for five days, a potential sign officials are reverting to tighter Covid Zero curbs as cases multiply. Shijiazhuang -- a city of some 11 million people about 186 miles (300 kilometers) from the capital -- has forbidden residents in areas deemed high risk from leaving their homes. The move came just over a week since China issued a suite of guidelines aimed at making its Covid approach more targeted. The report coming from Beijing of two more Covid deaths also stoked fears over the return of tougher restrictions.