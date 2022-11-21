Spending Big and Badly Brings Risks to Europe

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

European government spending to cradle economies through the energy crisis risks causing longer-term harm by spreading fiscal help for firms and households too widely. Policymakers and economists warn that support measures may be counterproductive if they don’t follow a rule known as the three Ts: temporary, targeted and timely. By not focusing help such as energy-bill relief on the most vulnerable businesses and families, governments may inadvertently boost the case for higher interest rates, while hobbling future budgets with greater debt-servicing burdens. Of the €200 billion already spent by euro-zone countries, around 70% of measures are untargeted, according to the EU Commission. Meanwhile, France said it will work with Germany to align aid to struggling companies.