Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Shocking allegations made against FTX. Alibaba reports a surprise loss. Musk tries to stop the Twitter quitters. Here’s what you need to know today.

Advisers overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group laid bare a stunning list of allegations against the company’s former leadership, as they struggle to locate billions of dollars in missing assets. Documents submitted in bankruptcy court depict a free-wheeling crypto enterprise devoid of virtually every policy and practice that would be the norm for almost all other corporations. Get the full story on the shocking claims here. Meanwhile, for subscribers only, Odd Lots breaks down the wildest parts of the bankruptcy filing. And here’s what Bankman-Fried himself has been saying about the end of FTX.