Your Evening Briefing: Even an Enron Veteran Is Aghast at FTX Collapse

Advisers overseeing the smoking ruin of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group revealed a stunning list of allegations against the company’s ex-leadership Thursday, slamming what they called non-existent oversight and misuse of client funds as they try to locate billions of dollars in missing assets. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” said John J. Ray III, the group’s new CEO. Seeing as Ray oversaw the liquidation of Enron, that’s really saying something.

Mortgage rates in the US faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months.