China M&A Will Enjoy Better Fortunes in 2023, Says Paul Weiss

Hi, it’s Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong. I interviewed the top China M&A lawyer at Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss about the outlook for deals in the world’s second-largest economy. Elsewhere today, Estée Lauder bags Tom Ford and CPPIB gets tough on net-zero.
Today's top stories
It’s been a soft year for M&A globally—to put it mildly—and China is no exception. Along with the higher financing costs squashing transactions everywhere, geopolitical tensions and an especially lengthy Covid-19 battle have weighed on deal volumes in the middle kingdom. At about $357 billion to date, China is heading for the lowest annual total since 2014.