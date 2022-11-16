Your Evening Briefing: The Latest Wave of Crypto Contagion Spreads

The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is said to be preparing to file for bankruptcy within days. The mess has even ensnared the billionaire Winklevoss twins. Their lending partner is suspending redemptions and new loan originations after facing withdrawal requests that exceeded current liquidity. Gemini Trust, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, subsequently announced its yield product for retail investors will also halt redemptions. All over the crypto world, yet another reckoning is underway. But as the FTX disaster is slowly unwound, what’s becoming clear is that markets actually dodged a bullet. It could have been much worse.

The US and NATO are saying that the killing of two people in an explosion just over the Ukraine border in Poland likely wasn’t directly caused by Russian rockets. The statements took the edge off of what Tuesday afternoon looked like a superpower confrontation in the making. While that’s good news for the world, Vladimir Putin has other problems. It’s possible Xi Jinping is pivoting away from his friend in the Kremlin. With speeches and gestures in recent weeks, the Chinese leader has been putting some daylight between Beijing and Moscow over Putin’s war. Tuesday’s supposed false alarm—a long-feared scenario in which things spiral out of control—may have shaken Beijing, Clara Ferreira Marques writes in Bloomberg Opinion. Sitting on a fence does not become more comfortable with time, she says. The latest signal that Beijing already gets that came at the Group of 20 summit in Bali Wednesday, where China signed off on a communique saying that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.” That may be bad news for an increasingly isolated Russia.