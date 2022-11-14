CityLab Daily: Tokyo’s Iconic Capsule Tower Gets a Second Life

In a warehouse just outside Tokyo, nearly two dozen capsules plucked from the recently dismantled Nakagin Capsule Tower are undergoing restoration in preparation for a second act. They’re owned by former resident Tatsuyuki Maeda, who quit his job several years ago to save the iconic structure and is now preserving its legacy cube by cube.

Fourteen of the capsules are being fully restored, destined for museums and commercial spaces. The others will get their exteriors fixed up but be left empty to be repurposed for other uses, like a tea house. Constructed a half century ago by the architect Kisho Kurokawa, the building — made of 140 interlocking gray cubes — featured a modular design intended to evolve alongside the city. Although that idea never caught on, a handful of the cubes are now slated for a different sort of transformation, Reed Stevenson reports. Today on CityLab: Tokyo’s Iconic Capsule Tower Cubes Get a New Lease on Life