CityLab Daily: Can Cities Go Green Without the Gentrification?

Planting trees, building parks and adding bike lanes are all key to greening cities. But these projects can have the unintended effect of displacing the very residents they were intended to help. In fact, a new study found that a majority of European and US cities saw waves of green infrastructure investment lead to gentrification within roughly a decade — from Boston’s waterfront to the tree-studded skyscrapers of Milan’s “Bosco Verticale.”
But experts say that projects can prevent displacement if they’re paired with policies that focus on equity, discourage speculation, and maintain or add affordable housing. In Bozeman, Montana, for example, the environmental nonprofit Trust for Public Land helped set aside a plot adjacent to a new park for affordable housing, contributor Patrick Sisson writes. Today on CityLab: Can Cities Combat ‘Green Gentrification’?