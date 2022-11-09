Memo to Middle Managers: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

“Middle managers” across the United Kingdom might have a case against the Labour leader Keir Starmer who today took their name in vain when skewering the prime minister.



Gavin Williamson resigned last night, presumably to lessen the pain at PMQs for his boss Rishi Sunak at PMQs. Williamson, Starmer said, is a “ sad middle manager getting off on intimidating those beneath him.”

Well, I don't know about that: he was a cabinet minister for three different prime ministers. And there are plenty of middle managers who will not have lost the plot over not being invited to the Queen’s funeral nor have allegedly threatened to “slit” anyone’s throat.



But it is also true that Rishi Sunak is unlikely to use language like that the world has now seen in Gavin Williamson’s texts. His discomfort today was visible.



He has pledged to lead a government that it is strong on integrity and professionalism but as Bloomberg's top political reporting duo Kitty Donaldson and Alex Wickham wrote today: “The backlash against Williamson from within the Conservative party is a reminder of how there are still bitter factions on Sunak’s back benches that are ready to make his life difficult.”